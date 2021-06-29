AUBURN — First Friday activities for July will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
The monthly events feature late-night shopping, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, homegrown culinary delights, locally crafted beverages and more. The theme for July is “Patriotic Celebration.”
“During this time we encourage you to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has while social distancing,” the Auburn Main Street organization said. The event encourages ordering online, using curbside service, buying gift cards, shopping over the phone, leaving positive reviews and using local delivery.
Those attending are invited to take “selfies” in front of any of the Auburn Main Street murals.
Wagon rides will take place, beginning on Jackson Street between 7th and 6th streets, from 6-8 p.m. and activities will be offered by Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
Live music will be presented by The Main Street Porch Band at Auburn Atrium MarketPlace, Linda Kummernuss and students at the Olive Twist and Brian Spahr at 9th Street Brew Coffee House.
Young Professionals of DeKalb County will host a block party at The James Cultural Plaza. A cruise in by Central Spring Nationals will take place from 6-8 p.m. around the courthouse square.
