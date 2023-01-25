AUBURN — February First Friday will feature WinterFest Feb. 3 in downtown Auburn.
The evening will include Arctic ice displays at the James Cultural Plaza. Ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for live ice sculpture demonstrations. Demonstrations will begin around 6 p.m. There will be 29 ice sculptures individually made and back lit for visitors’ enjoyment.
The Pine Hills Auburn Church will provide free hot cocoa. There will be live music and a winter market at the Atrium Marketplace on 6th Street.
“Every single February, the Visitors Bureau looks forward to supporting the February First Friday Ice Sculptures. In a month where most small communities hibernate and wait for spring events to kick off, we create our own and encourage the community to be an active part all year around,” said Amber Caccamo, executive director of Visit DeKalb.
First Fridays will continue all year long with a bit of a new look. Along with the Linger Longer area, it is hoped to expand the night market to the warmer months of First Fridays.
“We are excited to announce ‘Friend of First Friday. This is a new First Friday virtual discount card with perks,” Auburn Main Street said in a news release.
Go to: https://auburnmainstreet.networkforgood.com/projects/180336-friends-of-first-friday or scan a QR code to participate in discounts on First Fridays.
Back to the Bricks Cruise-In will return to downtown on Saturday June 10. There will be food trucks, music, and over 300 cars.
The second annual Pumpkin Fest is planned for October. Food Network pumpkin-sculpting champion David Smith will present a live pumpkin-carving demonstration at the James Plaza and there will be live music and carriage rides.
Organizations interested in engaging or partnering during during a First Friday event downtown should contact Auburn Main Street contact us via its website, auburnmainstreet.org.
Auburn Main Street said soon it will reveal the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Project (HELP) Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) once it is finalized with a state review. This is the culmination of the Community Pathway meetings over the last year.
“We are about half way through the program from when the City of Auburn was selected for HELP, a competitive program where the City of Auburn was one of the selected cities to participate in this program offered by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs,” Auburn Main Street said.
“The funding match of $1 million from OCRA paired with the American Rescue Funds Act money our city received will ultimately culminate in a legacy project for our community. This is such an exciting opportunity for our community to work collaboratively with four state universities on researching, selecting, and determining Auburn’s Legacy project over the next 12-24 months.”
Established in 2009, Auburn’s Main Street program is Indiana Main Street-accredited and a National Main Street-affiliated program. Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant historic downtown-rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
This month is Auburn Main Street’s Help us do More in 2023 Campaign. For a complete list of all sponsorship and donation opportunities, for more information, or if interested in volunteering, visit AuburnMainStreet.org or contact executivedirector@AuburnMainStreet.org.
