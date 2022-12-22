AUBURN — A downtown intersection will receive some updates next year.
In its final meeting of 2022, the Auburn Board of Works approved a $48,000 bid from Shambaugh & Sons to install new overhead, four-way traffic flashers at the intersection of Main and 9th streets.
The new stop lights will be mounted on two decorative black signal posts with mast arms at the northwest and southeast corners of the intersection, City Engineer Daryl McConnell told the board.
Those will replace the four existing traffic signal posts and heads. New concrete foundations and underground conduit and wiring will improve reliability of the lights.
In another downtown project, Board of Works members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee approved a $70,973 contract with Audio Video Systems Inc. of Angola for all-weather speakers that will be mounted to existing streetlight poles around the courthouse area.
The speakers will be continued north on Main Street to 6th Street, McConnell added.
When installed, the courthouse and North Main Street systems can be synchronized or operated independently, depending on event requirements.
To prepare for future S.R. 8 restrictions that will include prohibiting left turns, the Board of Works approved a $116,000 study by Burgess & Niple to explore extending Cindy Street from the existing West Edge Drive to the new Auburn Crossing subdivision.
After the meeting, McConnell explained Burgess & Niple is already working with the Indiana Department of Transportation for the S.R. 8 project and will share existing traffic data, research and analysis; preliminary alternatives; environmental field studies; utility coordination and documentation; and estimated costs for design and construction with Auburn.
The study is slated to be completed in August 2023.
“This is a complicated project but it’s going to make S.R. 8 a lot safer,” McAfee said.
In another street matter, the Board of Works approved drawings and specifications and gave authorization to seek bids for reconstruction of Morningstar Road and mill and resurface Iwo Street.
McConnell said Auburn received $649,659 — representing 50% of the anticipated cost — from INDOT’s Community Crossings matching grant fund program for those projects.
In other business, board members approved the final “consent to serve” agreements with Metal Technology and Indiana Michigan Power.
The agreements cover a period of six years and allow I&M to serve Metal Technologies over the city’s electrical lines.
Under the agreement, MTI would pay a dollar amount and I&M would give credit to the city what expected revenues would be over the six years.
The board granted Mayor Mike Ley’s request to seek bids for City Hall roof repairs. The specifications were created by Martin Riley.
Parks Director Eric Ditmars received permission to donate 39 surplus picnic tables to the DeKalb County Fair Association. The city has already replaced the tables, he said.
