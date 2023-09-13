AUBURN — Northeastern Center invites the community to attend an open house on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at its new facility located in Auburn.
The Community Health and Outreach Center (CHOC) will be located in the old Children First Center building, 1752 Wesley Road, and is conveniently adjacent to the current Northeastern Center Auburn campus.
The new CHOC building will serve not only DeKalb County but also the surrounding communities. The open house is intended as an opportunity for community leaders and members to come tour the facility, ask questions, and learn about the Northeastern Center’s goals for the new location.
The goal of the new facility is to help Northeastern Center be more versatile and available in serving the community. The CHOC has a designated space for the Northeastern Center Emergency Solutions team which is available 24/7 for mental health emergencies via (800) 790-0118. This designated space will help make the team more accessible to serve the community.
The new facility also will house a new Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team that the Northeastern Center is building to work with high-needs/at-risk adults to help them maintain stability and function in the community. Northeastern Center is working to develop other services it would like to provide to the community and is excited to share those as they develop.
The Northeastern Center was awarded a $3.5 million dollar grant earlier this year to help facilitate the programs being coordinated through the new building.
Northeastern Center Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
