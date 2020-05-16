WATERLOO — Emergency responders from several agencies were summoned when a large truck crashed into a house at the east edge of Waterloo around 5 a.m. Saturday.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. No names of any of the victims were available.
One person and a dog inside the house at the time of the crash were not injured, a Waterloo Fire Department spokesman said. The truck driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The house is on a curve at the northwest corner of Union and Washington streets.
Initial police scanner reports said the truck crashed into the house in the 100 block of East Union Street (U.S. 6), with the driver reportedly trapped and a possible fire in the home.
Debris from the house had to be removed in order to free the driver, the spokesman said. There was no fire in the house. The truck ripped electrical service lines from the home, causing sparks. A natural gas service connection to the home also was struck, prompting NIPSCO to shut off service.
Waterloo firefighters were assisted by crews from the Auburn, Butler and Corunna fire departments. Edgerton, Ohio, sent a crew to cover Waterloo's fire station. The Waterloo Marshal's Department was assisted by Butler Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department. Parkview DeKalb EMS and NIPSCO also responded.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.