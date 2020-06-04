AUBURN — DeKalb County’s Election Day debut of vote centers resulted in “an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from voters,” DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright said Wednesday.
“They were overjoyed they could go vote anywhere in DeKalb County. In fact we had a call from a local business and they were thrilled to find out they just had to walk across the street to vote instead of spending their lunch hour driving out of their way to their previous polling site,” Albright said.
“There were no long lines or long waiting time, but that could also be attributed to the fact that we had so many mail-in votes and low voter turn-out.”
Tuesday’s primary election marked the first time DeKalb County registered voters could vote at any vote center that was convenient for them and no longer were restricted to specific polling locations. Ten vote centers were located throughout the county for Tuesday’s election.
Since moving to vote centers, the county also could offer additional sites for early voting, Albright added.
“Reporting results at the end the night is the biggest change from moving from precinct voting to vote centers,” Albright said.
“Precinct voting allows for reporting as each precinct returns their results to the county Election Board, but with all precincts voting at each vote center, it’s not feasible to issue reports until all vote centers have returned their results. So instead of seeing the precinct results at the beginning of reporting, those won’t come until the end. The results actually come in a lot faster with vote centers than precinct voting, but with all the challenges and obstacles we faced with this election that didn’t happen as fast as we would have liked, but given the circumstances and all the mail-in ballots we had to count by hand, it was unrealistic to expect results as fast as in previous elections.”
Albright said Tuesday’s primary election went “as smoothly as possible,” given obstacles that had to be overcome and the switch to vote centers.
“I would have to say that having vote centers in place this year helped a lot, because holding this election without the flexibility that vote centers allow would have been a lot more difficult,” she added.
Albright noted the COVID-19 pandemic altered the election process and procedures.
“We basically had to change every plan we had made and adapt to new processes and procedures that seemed to change daily. In a normal election, we spend countless hours preparing for an election, and with this one it was so many more hours with a lot less help because of the pandemic. If it wasn’t for the staff in the clerk’s office who all stepped up and helped wherever they could, this election wouldn’t have gone as smoothly as it did,” she added.
Albright explained the mail-in absentee voting process: To vote by mail, a voter had to submit an application. The application requires the voter’s signature. The application is scanned into the State Voter Registration System under the voter’s record, and if the application is approved, the voter is mailed a ballot.
“We had over 100 applications that were not approved because they didn’t contain a signature, a party ballot was not selected, they were not entirely completed or not submitted by the deadline,” Albright said.
Applications are filed alphabetically according to precinct. When a voter completes a ballot, he or she must sign it in order for it to be counted. When the ballot is received in the office, the application is attached to the ballot, marked “received” in the system, filed alphabetically according to precinct and locked away until Election Day. On Election day, a report is generated listing all the absentee ballots that were mailed.
Bipartisan teams are appointed to count all the mail-in ballots. The team verifies the ballots to the report to make sure everything is accounted for. Teams also compare the signatures on the applications to the signatures on the ballots. If the signatures match, the ballot is opened and counted. If the absentee ballot-counters determine the signatures do not correspond or there is no signature, the ballots are rejected. If the absentee ballot-counters are unable to agree on a finding, the county Election Board makes the finding. The ballot cards must be kept in precinct order and manually processed through a card reader to record the votes, Albright explained.
“In a normal election, the Election Board serves as the absentee ballot counters and does all the work, but with nearly five times more mail-in ballots than normal, the Election Board appointed additional people to assist. Many of the people appointed as absentee ballot-counters were staff members in the clerk’s office, because we had trouble finding people willing to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We were really hurt this year, since the county commissioners took away the state election holidays, because a lot of county employees work the elections,” Albright added.
