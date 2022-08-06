AUBURN — The DeKalb Central school board met in special session Friday morning to approve personnel changes prior to the start of the new school year.
The board accepted the resignations of: bus driver Megan Reinoehl; DeKalb High school assistant speech team coach Mallory Sallaz; high school paraprofessional ToriAnne Ley; food service employee Brenda Swoveland; DeKalb Middle School paraprofessional Arianna Dangler; Waterloo Elementary School food service employee Amber Fites; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional Jocelyn Ewing; County Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Danielle Crowthers; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Madison Harrison; middle school band director Colby Stackhouse; middle school teacher Justin Bigelow; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Lydia Skidd; middle school teacher Nicole Bigelow; and Waterloo paraprofessional Hannah Clemons.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo paraprofessional Brenda Swoveland; Country Meadow preschool teacher Lesley Hecht; Country Meadow paraprofessional Samantha Monin; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Julia Cooper; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Andrea Allman; bus driver Rachael Martin; bus assistant Renee Shaw; high school food service employee John Wood; J.R. Watson food service employee Carly Schaffter; middle school food service employee Cassie Yarian; J.R. Watson food service employee Michelle Gamble; middle school food service employee Jamie Miller; middle school food service employee Stephanie Czaja; middle school food service employee Kaitlyn Ramer; middle school food service employee Kathy Carroll; Waterloo food service employee Crystal Turner; middle school math PLC leader Danielle Hefty; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Alicen Roberts; substitute bus driver Janet Herman; high school food service employee Krystel Reed; bus driver Erin Medina; Waterloo dean of students Michele Vince; Waterloo kindergarten teacher Jennifer Jackson; Waterloo paraprofessional Jasmin Fee; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Janet Rowe; Waterloo paraprofessional Jessica Ridenour; high school athletic training class instructor Rick Williams; middle school math teacher Quinton Althouse; middle school band director Christopher Adamisin; middle school custodian James Hale; and high school assistant boys tennis coach Julie Holwerda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.