AUBURN — Haunted walking tours by Eckhart Public Library and DeKalb County Haunts will be offered Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn during the October First Friday event.
Tours will take place at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Groups will meet at the corner of 6th and Main streets. The Auburn Hotel also will be open for tours from 6-8 p.m.
Eckhart Public Library , Auburn Moose Lodge and the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will feature family-friendly crafts and activities.
Bubbas BBQ and Fork and Fiddle food trucks will be serving diners on 6th Street.
There will be live art as Amy Walker Buchs continues painting a mural on a building on 6th Street.
