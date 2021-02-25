AUBURN — Clint Stephens keeps collecting 50-year awards for his service in caring for the DeKalb County Courthouse.
After a celebration in his honor in 2019, Stephens received another tribute this week from the DeKalb County Commissioners — a plaque that has been mounted on the wall near his office on the first floor.
County officials might need to update that 50-year plaque someday, because Stephens has no intention of stopping now, even at the age of 77.
It’s actually been more than 51 years since he started as a courthouse custodian in August 1969.
A native of Corunna, Stephens had come home from U.S. Army service in Korea and was working for his family’s A-1 Janitorial service when he joined the courthouse custodial staff.
A-1 Janitorial worked chiefly in the Kendallville area, but it also cleaned the former White’s Westwood supermarket in Auburn. The market’s owner, Robert White, was a friend of Herman Collins, one of the three DeKalb County Commissioners, whose duties include overseeing the courthouse.
White’s recommendation first brought Stephens to the courthouse, working part-time for chief custodian Virgil Kimes. Within a few years, by the early 1970s, Stephens moved up to full-time on the county staff.
Working at the courthouse appealed to him then and still does today, Stephens said.
“It is really a fantastic building, and it’s really in wonderful shape,” he said about DeKalb County’s 110-year-old seat of government, with its marble and stained-glass.
Equally important to Stephens, “I’m really close to the people. They were just absolutely a wonderful bunch of people to work for. … They go out of their way to be nice to you. You don’t find that every day,” he said.
In return, “I always try to be kind and caring to everyone. It comes back to help you in the end,” he said.
“I still love the job, and I’m able to do a lot around here,” he added.
Much of Stephens’ work occurs when no one is watching.
“I’m usually over here to work between 4:30 and 5 at the latest,” he said this week from the custodians’ office at the courthouse.
The early arrival gives him about three hours before employees begin to arrive. He cleans restrooms, dust-mops and wet-mops floors and fills towel dispensers.
“I can get a lot done before they get in here,” he said about the courthouse staff.
Stephens then takes a break around 10 or 11 a.m., heads home to catch a nap, and returns by 1 or 2 p.m.
He finishes his weekdays at 5:30 p.m., then works 3-4 hours apiece on Saturdays and Sundays.
“There’s always something to do here,” Stephens said.
In warmer weather, his duties include brightening the courthouse grounds and the entire downtown Auburn area with thousands of colorful flowers.
Stephens and his crew began decorating with flowers in the late 1980s, he said.
“The more we did, the more people wanted. That’s when we started raising our own,” he said. Learning about flowers as they went along, he and his wife eventually raised as many as 9,000 plants each year in their own greenhouses, until 3-4 years ago, when they returned to buying flowers from suppliers.
The flowers are “one of the best things we’ve ever done,” he said.
Stephens’ son-in-law, Larry Lane, took over leadership of the courthouse maintenance crew around 4 1/2 years ago, bringing his two decades of experience.
“He can do anything, and he does it right,” Stephens said about Lane. Stephens’ daughter, Cara, also works on the courthouse custodial crew of five members.
“It’s been a wonderful job for me, and even my family. I couldn’t do this without them,” Stephens said.
“I still want to go on … as long as I can. … I’d love to go on another two or three years,” as part of the team, he said.
“I really don’t know what I would do when it gets to the point that I can’t come in and work. I mean, this is all I know,” Stephens said.
When he finally reaches retirement, he said, “It’s going to be really interesting for me to accept, because I’m not a television person, at all.”
