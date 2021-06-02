AUBURN — A man who was shot by an Auburn Police officer after pulling a look-alike gun from his pocket was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday.
Trevor Storey, 41, of the 400 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, pleaded guilty in two separate cases to charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and intimidation, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Storey to 5 1/2 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, enhanced by an additional two years for being a habitual offender, for a total of 7 1/2 years, and one year in prison for possession of a syringe. Those two sentences will be served at the same time. In addition, Storey was sentenced to six months in prison for intimidation, to be served consecutive to the other sentences, for a total of eight years.
The police-action shooting happened in July 2020 after Storey hopped off a motorcycle and pointed what looked like a handgun at Auburn Police Officer Adam Barton. The item turned out to be a lighter shaped like a gun.
Referring to details contained in a presentence report, Brown noted a witness statement said Barton repeatedly asked Storey to put his hands up, to which Storey responded that he was not going to listen because the officer had a gun pointed at him.
"I can’t think of a statement that’s more inappropriate,” Brown told Storey. “Pulling a lighter out of your pocket that looks like a gun. … It certainly has every appearance of you looking to get shot.”
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner likened Storey’s actions to an attempted “suicide by cop.”
“He knew what he was doing. He knew the position he was putting the police officer in,” Winebrenner said. “It’s time for him to have a major time out … a time out to re-evaluate his life. He has one life to live. He has to decide the best way to do that.”
Barton offered a victim-impact statement during Wednesday’s hearing, saying he has taken the incident “very hard” and still struggles with it.
“It was a situation I never wanted to be in,” Barton said.
Barton said he hopes Storey can turn his life around.
“I wish him the best,” Barton added.
Storey said the injuries sustained in the shooting have left him unable to walk.
“I’m just ready to get this over with,” he said. “I just want to be away from here. I want to get better.”
Brown said Storey’s adult criminal history that spanned five pages of the presentence report was “hardly complimentary” and includes nine misdemeanor and nine felony convictions; nine probation placements of which only one was completed successfully; two home detention placements, both of which were revoked; and jail and prison write-ups for misconduct.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and display of an altered interim license plate, a Class C misdemeanor, were dismissed, as well as the state refraining from filing a Level 4 felony charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon from an incident on May 13, 2020.
