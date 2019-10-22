AUBURN — An Auburn man Monday was sentenced to a total of 1 1/2 years in prison in cases involving resisting arrest and battery to a public safety official.
Daniel McCoy, 23, of the 4100 block of C.R. 68 pleaded guilty to charges in three separate cases as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
He was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and one year of incarceration for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to a police affidavit, McCoy resisted law enforcement when police officers attempted to serve an active warrant for his arrest. McCoy was found to be in possession of a handgun without a license at the time of his arrest.
Judge Monte Brown described resisting arrest while being in possession of a handgun as “a recipe for disaster.”
In a second case, McCoy was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail for battery to a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and 2 1/2 years, with one year suspended, for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
All sentences will be served at the same time. McCoy also was placed on probation for one year.
According to a police affidavit, McCoy was attending a court hearing in Superior Court II on March 25, and Brown ordered officers to take McCoy into custody.
As McCoy was walking toward the courtroom exit, he began yelling, “Help, they are kidnapping me,” the affidavit said.
McCoy pulled away from officers, and as he attempted to move into the last aisle of courtroom benches, an officer and McCoy fell down, the officer striking his knee, the affidavit said.
As officers attempted to escort McCoy in the hallway outside the courtroom, he continued to scream and attempted to pull away and was kicking at the officers, the affidavit said.
“They were just doing their job,” Brown told McCoy about the officers. “They were complying with my order to take you into custody.”
In a third case involving a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor, McCoy was sentenced to 244 days. With credit for time he spent in jail while the case was pending, the sentence has been served.
Agreeing to make McCoy’s sentences concurrent, Brown cautioned him, “You’ve used up all my good will, all of it. There’s none left. ... You mess that up, don’t come to me and say, ‘Judge, I’m sorry.’ It won’t work.”
As part of the plea agreement, a separate charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, was dismissed.
