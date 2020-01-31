AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings Wednesday and Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Billy Ray Park of the 600 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to four years of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, with an enhancement for being a habitual offender. He received credit for 60 days he served in jail while the case was pending, and he was fined $1.
Jesus Reyes of the 1700 block of West 120 North, Angola, was fined $75 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shannon Wheaton, whose address is listed in court documents as the DeKalb County Jail, was sentenced to 220 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine. Wheaton received credit for 157 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Christy Chambers of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, received a 180-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Norman Deam of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 13 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
Adam Bradley of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except 100 days, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 51 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 265 days and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was fined $25 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
