Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, closed executive session to interview prospective employees, school board meeting room.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., closed executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees. The regular meeting will follow, beginning at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St. \6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom by telephone or computer, beginning at 5:50 p.m. Meeting ID: 9096287272; Passcode: 19102020; Phone: (312)-626-6799
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in door 24. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. There will be no more than 25 people permitted.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board strategic planning session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, East Warfield Street.
