AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department will offer RAD, a self defense class for women. The class will be taught over four sessions, June 14, 21 and 28 and July 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the department’s training facility, 1131 W. Auburn Drive.
The class is open to females age 13 and older and is limited to 25 participants. The registration fee is $10.
To register, call 920-3200, ext. 1970.
