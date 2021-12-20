GARRETT — A passenger sustained a head injury in a single-vehicle crash at 8:25 p.m. Sunday on C.R. 11-A near C.R. 68 south of Garrett, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Police said Lindsey Brenner, 39, of Huntertown, suffered a head injury in the crash and and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
She was a passenger in a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Adam Brenner, 39, also of Huntertown.
Police said Adam Brenner was driving south on C.R. 11-A and stated he began to have stomach pains and passed out while driving. Police said this caused the vehicle to travel through the intersection and off the road, southwest of the intersection.
The vehicle ran through a utility pole and crashed into a tree on private property in the 6900 block of C.R. 11-A.
Adam Brenner also was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the Escalade sustained heavy front-end damage.
County police were assisted by units from the LaOtto and Garrett fire departments and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
