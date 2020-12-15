HAMILTON — The Hamilton Lions Club will not be holding the annual Jack D. Gibson Polar Bear Plunge this year, the club announced Monday.
Club officials said the coronavirus pandemic is too dangerous to participants and workers. The club encourages people to make plans for New Year’s Eve 2021, as members have every intention of hosting the event at that time.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Jack D. Gibson scholarship fund may send a check to Hamilton Lions Club, P.O. Box 412, Hamilton, IN 46742, and mark it for the scholarship fund. The annual plunge raises money for the scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.