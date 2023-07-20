AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced it has entered into an early literacy partnership with Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
On June 26, 300 copies of the board book, “Library Babies” by Puck, were delivered to the Parkview DeKalb Hospital Family Birthing Center. These books will then be distributed to families when their baby is born at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. This is the beginning of an initiative between the library and the hospital to emphasize the importance of early literacy. “Library Babies” illustrates all of the early learning and engagement opportunities that the library has to offer.
With the help of a generous, anonymous donor, The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Inc. provided the library with the funding to launch the Library Babies program in early 2022. The purpose of the program is to get books into the hands of families with young children and introduce them to what is available to them at their local library.
Luke Martin, the library’s assistant business manager and Friends liaison, hopes that this new partnership grows the program and ultimately introduces more people to the library.
“With the Library Babies program, the Friends and EPL have an ambitious goal of getting the “Library Babies” book in the hands of every infant born in DeKalb County. We are so grateful to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for their willingness to partner on this initiative. This is just another great way for the library to further our mission of connecting the community with literacy and learning for a lifetime,” Martin said.
Every child, from birth to age 18 who is eligible to attend DeKalb County schools can get a library card at Eckhart Public Library at no charge, even if families do not live in the City of Auburn or in Union Township. Any questions about Library Babies or any other library program or service can be directed to the library at 925-2414 or visit epl.lib.in.us.
The library encourages families to visit to experience opportunities for early literacy, discovery, and play. Programs like Babies & Books and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten are designed to promote brain development and socialization.
