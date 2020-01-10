AUBURN — Heartland Automotive is now operating at 1629 Wayne St., Auburn.
Matt Overbay and his brother, Sam, both of the Garrett area, operate the shop as an extension of an automotive business by the same name in New Haven.
They bring nearly 20 years of experience in working on European import cars and more than 40 years with domestic automobiles.
Their shop also sells, mounts and balances all brands of tires.
The Auburn business offers “a good opportunity to be close to home and have an extra shop,” Matt Overbay said.
The building, across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, was in good shape and ready to move in with few changes, he added.
The high-traffic location with easy access also was attractive, Overbay said.
“There’s a lot of European cars that drive through here, and I want them to know that we are capable of working on them and servicing them,” he said about the cars’ owners.
