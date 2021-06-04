Today
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
7:30 p.m. — DeKalb Outdoor Theater season-opening concert with Big Caddy Daddy, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free admission; bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
8:30-11:30 p.m. Classic City Karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Saturday
10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Waterloo Summer Parade and Festival, Van Vleek Street and Francis Thomson Park.
All day — Townwide Garage Sale in the towns of Ashley and Hudson.
Sunday
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Tuesday
11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 W. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 10
6 p.m. — DeKalb Baron Brigade marching band community performance at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free admission; fundraising raffle and concession sales.
Friday, June 11
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
7:30 p.m. — DeKalb Outdoor Theater concert featuring Terry Lee and His Million Dollar Band; 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free admission; bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Saturday, June 12
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Chicken leg quarter dinner, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St. The meal includes potato salad, baked beans and cheesecake for $10. Adam Strack will provide live acoustic music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Miss Garrett Pageant fundraiser dinner, Timmy’s Hall & Neza’s Too, 1346 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Rib tip or chicken dinner, includes green beans and red potatoes, for $10 per meal, carry out only. Presale tickets are now on sale. Contact Pam Hampshire at 433-0174.
7 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert for Flag Day, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
Monday, June 14
6:30 p.m. — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana, meeting at the downtown Allen County Public Library in conference room BC. The speaker will be Ron Kirkwood, “Too much for Human Endurance” the George Spangler Farm Hospital. The speaker will have books to sell. For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, or email CWRTNEI@aol.com or go to the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI or website at https://www.civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
Tuesday, June 15
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 17
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at The James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Friday, June 18
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, June 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
Tuesday, June 22
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 24
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Night to Remember; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, June 25
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, June 26
7-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, Auburn. Fly in or drive in to the DeKalb County Airport (KGWB) for breakfast and tall tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Eggs also cooked to order. The cost is a freewill donation with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships.
9:30 a.m.-evening — Godfathers Geared Up for Kids fundraising event at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn. Activities to benefit the Children First Center include a motorcycle ride, car and motorcycle show, bounce houses, carnival-style games, auctions, a 50-50 drawing, swap meet, beer tent and music by Rekt, Kyle Haller Band, DC Fuzzz and Randy Kimball.
Sunday, June 27
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, June 29
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Sunday, July 4
12 noon — Auburn Community Band concert at Eastside Park, East Houston Street, Garrett.
Sunday, July 11
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, July 15
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, July 17
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Sunday, July 18
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Steuben County Fair, Angola.
Thursday, July 29
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring The Hubie Ashcraft Band; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:30 p.m.— Auburn Community Band concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 19
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Big Caddy Daddy; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
Saturday, Sept. 4
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 16
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Sept. 23
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Whoa, Man!; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
