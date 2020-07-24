AUBURN — Two Fire Departments will be able to receive newborns with 100% anonymity for the parent with the Safe Haven Baby Box in the next few days.
The first baby box will be made available to the public in Kendallville starting on Thursday, with the second in Auburn on Friday. They will be the 37th and 38th Safe Haven Baby Boxes nationwide.
An unveiling and blessing ceremony for Auburn’s box will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at Auburn Fire Station No. 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Drive. Speakers will include Monica Kelsey of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile, Linda Znachko of He Knows Your Name, Auburn resident Phyllis Gerstner, donor Vicki James and Pastor Mark Mahoney of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
The unveiling and blessing of Kendallville’s box is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Kendallville Fire Station 2, 304 E. North St. Speakers will include Kelsey, Handshoe, Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley, Father J. Steele of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pastor Brian Walter of the South Milford Church of Christ and the Rev. Angie Kidd of the United Methodist Church and Common Grace Ministries.
Indiana’s 2000 Safe Haven Law allows parents to anonymously surrender their healthy newborns 30 days or younger without fear of criminal prosecution at any fire /EMS station or hospital.
The first Safe Haven Baby Box became available in 2016 in an effort to raise awareness of the Safe Haven law and to end illegal infant abandonment, a news release said.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. is a nonprofit established in response to continued reports of infant abandonment throughout the nation. The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also staffs a 24-hourhotline (1-866-99BABY1) to give women the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby.
“We are protecting and promoting life. Some women want complete anonymity, and this Safe Haven Baby Box provides that for them,” Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey.
Local resident Vicki James donated funds to cover a majority of the initial cost for installation of the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Auburn Fire Station.
“It was an easy decision when I was approached about helping to get the baby box in Auburn. I am so excited that women in our county now have a safe place to leave their baby when they don’t think that they can take care of them,” James said in the news release.
Local community members and businesses also donated to cover the initial cost for installation of the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Kendallville Fire Station.
“We believe in the sanctity of life, and this box will give mothers in crisis an opportunity to give their baby safety and a loving family,” said Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe.
Nationwide, the organization has assisted 78 women and infants with safe surrenders.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes cost roughly $15,000 with installation and are equipped with alarm systems to notify 9-1-1 immediately. Safe Haven Baby Boxes also have heating and cooling features and lock as soon as a baby is placed inside.
Indiana is one of five states with updated Safe Haven Laws to include additional surrender options, such as the Safe Haven Baby Box.
Other nearby Safe Haven Baby Box locations are at fire stations in Angola, Woodburn, Decatur, Syracuse and at Ohio hospitals in Hicksville, Van Wert and Defiance.
