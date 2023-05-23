AUBURN — A Garrett man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child molesting by DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller Tuesday.
Tyler H. Hanna, 31, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony as part of a plea agreement.
He was accused of engaging in sexual acts with a girl from May 1, 2019, to Feb. 28, 2022, beginning when the girl was age 12. The girl told police the acts happened over 200 times over the course of a couple of years, according to court documents.
The girl further described Hanna as wanting to “run off together and get married,” according to a police affidavit of probable cause.
The plea agreement left sentencing up to the court, but capped any executed time at 25 years — which Squiller imposed.
As part of the plea agreement, a second charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, two counts of child seduction, both Level 5 felonies, and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, were dismissed.
Also during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Roger William Rhodes of the 200 block of Division Street was sentenced to two years in prison for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. As an alternative to incarceration he was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for 270 days. If the placement is revoked, he will be committed to the DeKalb County Jail of Indian Department of Correction for the remainder of the sentence. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
• Noah Christopher Teal Williams of the 5200 block of C.R. 59, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. As an alternative to incarceration he was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for 60 days. If the placement is revoked, he will be committed to the DeKalb County Jail of Indian Department of Correction for the remainder of the sentence.
In a separate case, Williams was sentenced to two years of incarceration for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration he was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for one year. If the placement is revoked, Williams will be committed to the DeKalb County Jail of Indiana Department of Correction for the remainder of the sentence. He was placed on probation for one year.
The sentences will be served at the same time.
• Kathryn Ann Shaffer of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration for nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration she was ordered as a direct commitment to community correction for 540 days. If the placement is revoked, she will be committed to the DeKalb County Jail of Indiana Department of Correction for the remainder of the sentence.
• Ronny A. Lemus De Cid of the 2600 block of Kenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Gregory G. Smith of the 21000 block of Notestine Road, Woodburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with ab alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
• Logan J. Traylor of the 12000 block of Shearwater Run, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for one day served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
• Vicki J. Dossett of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Ryan Allen Pollard of the 2900 block of West Park Drive, Huntington, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for three days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
