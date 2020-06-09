AUBURN — A second case of COVID-19 involving a person who had been inside the Early Learning Center in Auburn was confirmed Monday, according to the YMCA of DeKalb County.
The YMCA operates the Early Learning Center in a separate building on C.R. 36-A, which it recently acquired from a donor.
The second patient is a 6-month-old child from Noble County, it was revealed Tuesday by Dr. Terry Gaff, health officer for Noble County.
The age of the first patient has not been revealed by the DeKalb County Health Department.
“Following our safety protocol plan, which is above that required by the local health department, we are closing the entire Early Learning Facility on CR 36-A until at least June 16th. We will be working closely with the local health department as we monitor our reopening timeline,” the YMCA of DeKalb County posted Monday on its Facebook page.
“Out of an abundance of caution The Early Learning building is closed until the 16th of June. No one asked us to do that — we just want to do everything possible to keep our children, their families and staff safe,” Bob Krafft, CEO of the YMCA of DeKalb County, said Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s also important to note that in working with the county health officials in tracing, it is evident that the two cases are unrelated,” Krafft added.
The YMCA learned of the first case at its Early Learning Center on June 3. It first announced plans to close the entire center for cleaning for the rest of that week and reopen most of the building June 8. It had planned to keep the two classrooms where exposure occurred closed until June 16.
Discovery of the second case led to closing of the entire building this week.
“There was a low exposure risk, and the Y has taken appropriate corrective action,” DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Tuesday.
“It’s my opinion that there’s very low risk of other people turning positive, but they’re all watching and self-monitoring at home,” he added.
“It is certainly not an outbreak within this facility,” Souder said. “I can’t perceive that anyone got the illness from another person within the facility. It seems like it came from outside in, and not inside out.”
Neither of the people with COVID-19 symptoms was in the Early Learning Center for very long before being advised to go home, and testing showed both were positive for the coronavirus, Souder said.
No one who has tested positive was inside the main YMCA building on North Street, one block from the Early Learning Center, Krafft said. The YMCA’s End Zone child care center on North Grandstaff Drive also is unaffected. Both the YMCA and the End Zone remain open.
