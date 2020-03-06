WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library has announced its schedule of programs for the month of March.
Weekly Programs
• Bridge Club meets Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday from 1-3 p.m.
• Yoga takes place Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.
• Sit and Stitch meets Thursday from 9-11 a.m.
• Storytime takes place Thursday from 9-10 a.m.
Monthly Meetings
• Friends of the Library will meet Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
• Novel Company Book Club will meet Tuesday, March 31, from 6-7 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn.
Special Programs
• Early Waterloo History presented by DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society will take place Monday at 6 p.m.
• Children’s Spring Time STEM will take place Monday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m.
• The movie “Frozen II” will be screened Tuesday, March 24, at 12:30 p.m.
• Teen Tie Dye will be Tuesday, March 24, at 4:30 p.m.
• Spring Make and Take Craft will be offered Wednesday, March 25, from 1-1:30 p.m.
• The movie “Spies in Disguise” will be shown Thursday, March 26, at 12:30 p.m.
• Teen Trivia will take place Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m.
• Legos & Origami will be Friday, March 27, from 1-2 p.m.
• Furry Fables will take place Saturday, March 28, from 10-11 a.m.
For more information on any event ,visit the library at 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, or the library’s website, waterloo.lib.in.us, and Facebook page.
