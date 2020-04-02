GARRETT — Staff members at a Garrett nursing home say they have been blessed with care from the community while they serve the needs of residents.
Lindsay Floyd, administrator of Miller’s Merry Manor, said dozens of individuals, groups and organizations have stepped forward with food and treats, handmade cards and personal protective equipment and homemade masks.
Floyd said while they have been receiving fabric masks from the community almost daily, at this time they are not in an abundance. The masks have been laundered daily and are showing wear with heavy use.
“It’s nice to have some on hand,” she said.
The many individuals and organizations who have donated fabric masks include Auburn Alterations, The Church at Garrett, Jacki Yoder, Shannon Comment, Miller’s Merry Manor staff and in-house corporation, Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn, Linda Carunchia from the DeKalb County Draftsmen’s Association, Jeannie Arnette and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school staff members.
Floyd said the school also has provided personal protective equipment, including isolation masks and gloves, among others.
The County Line Church of God provided lunch for the staff, treats and handmade cards from children. The Church at Garrett also provided lunch for the staff.
Floyd said a pattern can be found on Miller’s Facebook page instructing people how to sew the masks. Fabrics of lightweight, 100% cotton flannel for backing are recommended, she said.
For now, operations at Miller’s are going OK, according to Floyd, while staff is “rolling with the punches” with new changes that come almost daily. For now, residents are remaining in their rooms to avoid contact with others.
“We are overwhelmed and humbled by the support and love that our community members have shown us,” Floyd added. “Many of you have donated handmade masks and other personal protective equipment such as isolation masks, gowns and gloves. You’ve written us notes and sent us words of encouragement.
“You’ve fed our employees meals and delicious snacks. During this time, you have shown a tremendous outpouring of support for us as we care for those who are most vulnerable, and we are so grateful,” Floyd said.
“We will continue to work through these challenging days together, and we look forward to returning to quieter days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.