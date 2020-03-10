AUBURN — The Auburn Church of the Nazarene youth group, Fahrenheit 412, will present a dinner theater with the performance of “Our Teacher is an Alien,” April 3 and 4 at 6 p.m. and April 5 at noon at the church, 2301 N. Main St.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Childcare will be provided for infants and toddlers.
Proceeds will go to the teens’ 2021 mission trip.
Call 925-3480 for reservations.
