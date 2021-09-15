Work session Thursday
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a work session Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
The board will meet to discuss the terms of the tentative agreement of the teacher collective bargaining agreement, which will be posted at dekalbcentral.net 72 hours prior to the meeting.
