AUBURN — Virtual Babies & Books will begin in October and will offer opportunities for caregivers to interact with their little ones in literacy activities remotely during the pandemic. A new video will be posted each Wednesday in October.
A wood-burning pen is available to be checked out from the Library of Things. This week Andy demonstrates how to use this wood burner to make a Dungeons & Dragons screen. To watch the video, visit the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/eckhartpubliclibrary
This week, STEAM was all about art. Emma and Zach talked to Nina Bennett from Expressions Gallery to learn about how to make batik and what art is happening in the Auburn community. Learning with STEAM can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
The library is dedicating this week to celebrating the freedom of reading and access. Staff said at the library, they strive to provide an impartial environment that provides the community with equitable access to information and materials spanning the spectrum of knowledge and opinions.
This week’s events
• Eckhart Envoys Session 1, Monday, 10:15 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Social Science Surveyors, Monday, 11 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Eckhart Envoys Session 2, Monday, 11:45 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion; and
• Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park.
