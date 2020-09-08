WATERLOO — After opening his business, All Out Detailing and Performance, on East Van Vleek Street two months ago, Max Treesh had planned to host a grand opening and car show Friday.
Instead, the grand opening was replaced by a benefit event to help Treesh and his family, after Treesh sustained burns and a broken kneecap during a kitchen fire Aug. 25 at the family’s home in Butler.
“I was cooking in the kitchen, making homemade fries, when the grease caught fire,” Treesh’s wife, Teya Treesh, said.
She grabbed a kitchen fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, but the device did not work. After rushing to get four of the couple’s children out of the house, Treesh went to find her husband, who was in the garage. He grabbed another fire extinguisher and went into the kitchen.
Standing back from the fire, he aimed the extinguisher at the pan. After flames momentarily leaped in the air, the fire reduced inside the pan, and Treesh grabbed it to remove it from the kitchen and take it outside, Teya Treesh recalled.
However, some of the grease spilled, and Max Treesh slipped and fell, the flaming grease spilling on his body.
“He was on fire,” Teya Treesh said of her husband.
He began rolling in the yard to put out the flames, she added.
Treesh sustained second- and third-degree burns over 20% of his body, as well as breaking a kneecap, she said. He will require surgery on his knee, but first must wait for the burns to heal, she said.
Friday’s event included a car show, raffles and auction and raised a total of $3,060 in cash donations along with $300 in gift card donations.
“I’m thankful for everybody that’s shown up and shown support,” Max Treesh said.
