AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to 90 years behind bars Tuesday for molesting two children in acts that were committed as far back as 22 years ago.
Jacob Barnhart, 51, of the 500 block of North Cedar Street, was found guilty of the two Class A felonies May 19 after a two-day trial in DeKalb Superior Court I. Barnhart was accused of molesting a child between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2002, when the child was age 5-7.
He also was accused of molesting a child between Jan. 1, 2004 and Sept. 20, 2005, when the child was age 4-5.
The charges were filed in May, 2021.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed a 45-year sentence on each of the charges and ordered that they be served consecutively, for a total of 90 years.
One of the victims offered a victim impact statement, saying she still receives therapy and takes medications to help with the trauma she experienced at the hands of Barnhart.
She said her innocence as a child was ruined and she believes Barnhart will continue to harm other children, given the chance and the opportunity.
“It has not stopped and I don’t think it will stop,” she said.
“He will make sure he fulfills his sick urges.”
Barnhart’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said Barnhart maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner argued Barnhart’s case rose to the level of receiving the maximum 100-year sentence, with 50 years on each count.
She said Barnhart has a history of criminal behavior and there are two victims in this case.
Winebrenner argued that there is no reason to believe Barnhart is going to be anything but a threat to the public.
“I’m going to maintain my innocence. We did not get the whole story told,” Barnhart told the court.
“God have mercy on my soul” he added prior to Squiller imposing the sentence.
Squiller said the offenses against the two children were described as “terrorizing” in a pre-sentence report.
Squiller said Barnhart used his role in a position of trust in a way that severely traumatized the girls, just for his own sexual gratification.
“It is very clear that these now-adult women have suffered severe trauma,” Squiller said.
Squiller went on to state that throughout the proceedings in the case, he had closely observed Barnhart’s behavior, demeanor and body language.
“It’s very clear that you showed no remorse whatsoever. You do not accept any responsibility for what happened,” Squiller said
Barnhart faces a separate charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, in another case involving a different child. That case is scheduled for jury trial July 13.
