ST. JOE — A girl suffered head injuries in an off-road vehicle accident Wednesday near St. Joe.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 10:57 a.m. in the 5900 block of C.R. 55.
According to a news release, the 14-year-old girl lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. She was treated at the scene and then airlifted by a Parkview Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of head injuries.
She was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding gear, conservation officers said.
Conservation officers were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville) and the Jackson Township Fire Department.
Conservation officers reminded everyone to wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating an off-road vehicle. Indiana law requires all operators or passengers on ORVs who are under age 18 to wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet.
For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, see offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm.
