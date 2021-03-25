AUBURN — For three years, Renee Florin has wanted to plant raised gardens in elevated garden boxes.
The idea, said Florin, who is the executive director of Shelter Ministries, the SonShine Ministry, was that the gardens could be used to grow produce that could be distributed to clients served at the ministry’s food pantry in Auburn.
However, Florin’s raised garden plans were sidelined by a very rainy spring three years ago that delayed planting.
“The timing — it was too late,” Florin recalled.
“Last year ... I decided to start this project,” Florin said.
Work on the elevated garden boxes began after Florin was contacted by Jim Nixon, a deacon at the Auburn Presbyterian Church, who asked whether the ministry was in need of anything.
Florin said she told Nixon she was researching how to get started with her raised garden project, and Nixon offered to help.
“He made two for us,” Florin said. “I said, ‘That’s it! We’re getting this started.’”
With the two raised gardens already assembled, Florin hopes to procure more elevated garden boxes that will be placed on a large concrete pad at the Shelter Ministries site on Auburn Drive. The site will be easily accessible to its volunteers who might use a walker or wheelchair, and bending at ground level will not be required, as the boxes are elevated on legs.
Florin said she already has found a model at an area retailer that is easily assembled. She is inviting members of the community to consider donating the boxes themselves, or funds that can be used to purchase the items.
“We’re always in need of fresh produce,” Florin said of the ministry’s food pantry. “We’ll grow our own so we have fresh produce in summer time.”
As the project gets underway, Florin said, the ministry’s clients will be invited to help water and tend to the gardens.
Florin plans to grow tomatoes and peppers to begin with, as they are “staples that everybody wants,” she said.
She also is looking at planting lettuce, which also is a popular item with food pantry clients, was well as radishes and other produce.
For more information on donating toward the raised garden project, contact Florin at 437-0432.
