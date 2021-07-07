AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in April in DeKalb County.
Steven Randall Koch, 51, Garrett and Melody Lee Waldron, 49, Garrett.
James Jerome Harr, 35, Edon, Ohio and Stephanie Elizabeth Workman, 30, Edon, Ohio.
Zackory Joseph Carper, 24, Waterloo and Kortney Olivia Yarian, 23, Waterloo.
Troy Alan Hanna, 38, Garrett and Amber Michelle Feldbauer, 39, Garrett.
Brandon Michael Stephey, 23, Fort Wayne and Samantha Lavonne Shell, 24, Garrett.
Richard Lee Clauss, 53, Garrett and Laura Ann Day, 58, Auburn.
Jacob Lee Williford, 24, Auburn and Kirstin Amber Mae Fairchild, 24, Auburn.
Tony Michael Patrick, 29, Auburn and Candace Lynn Elick, 27, Auburn.
Tate Michael Burns, 23, Butler and Madison Christine Kreidt, 25, Butler.
Javis Tyrese Asher, 21, Orland and Sage Renee Morningstar, 20, Garrett.
Richard Lawrence Schwartz, 30, Louisville, Kentucky and Shelby Claire Leichty, 28, Louisville, Kentucky.
Brandon Ashton Robinett, 26, Butler and Makayla Nicole King, 23, Butler.
Simon Jean Goldner, 30, St. Joe and Kaylie Christine Killian, 25, Huntington.
Heath Dean Terhune, 44, Auburn and Melissa Jane House, 48, Garrett.
Christine Michelle Brown, 33, Auburn and Jennifer Lynn Akin, 33, Auburn.
William Thomas Beverly, 30, Garrett and Kylie Marie Barrientes, 30, Garrett.
Jared Michael Lothamer, 31, Garrett and Cyara Marae Mongeau, 29, Garrett.
Smith Elias Tanner, 19, Auburn and Haley Catherine Rose Button, 20, Auburn.
Jesse Lee Hooks, 22, St. Joe and Claire Emma Smith, 22, St. Joe.
Colton Jacob Edgar, 21, Auburn and Haley Nicole Treesh, 22, Butler.
Michael Lee Waldron, 48, Garrett and Amanda Jo Flaugh, 41, Garrett.
Kyle Lee Lanning, 26, Auburn and Samantha Justine Mettert, 26, Auburn.
Jared Michael Lockwood, 42, Corunna and Pilar Marleni Salvatierra Roncal, 42, Washington, D.C.
Johnathan W. Catterall, 32, Ashley and Echo Marie Hinkle, 37, Ashley.
Timothy Michael Andrew Baxter, 55, Auburn and Tina M. Hartman, 59, Auburn.
Colman Ross Spencer, 24, Garrett and Analeciea Glenda-Marie Rayburn, 25, Garrett.
