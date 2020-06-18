Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from June 11-17, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kipton Hall, 23, of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested June 11 at 10:52 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of battery, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct a Class B misdemeanor.
Noah Powless, 19, of the 2700 block of 2737 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne was arrested June 12 at 8:26 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Nathan McEntarfer, 37, of the 400 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested June 12 at 6:33 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cedrick Cobbins, 32, of the 8200 block of Lakeside Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 13 at 9:11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brandy Slone, 26, of the 800 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested June 13 at 10:03 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Parrett, 33, of the 1600 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested June 14 at 3 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tammy Moehle, 48, of the 2300 block of C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested June 14 at 1:04 a.m.
by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeff Shaffer, 58, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested June 14 at 8:50 p.m.by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and being a habitual vehicular substance pffender.
Nicholas Franke, 23, of the 2600 block of Merivale Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 14 at 8:08 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Wells, 35, of the 900 block of C.R. 23, Ashley, was arrested June 14 at 9:30 p.m.
by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery as a Level 6 felony and Class a misdemeanor and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Jacob O’Connor, 23, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested June 16 at 1:20 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging
on charges of failure to appear in court on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
John Conard, 49, of the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested June 16 at 11:39 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony.
Shannon Burget, 37, of the 5500 block of Kimberly Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 16 at 11:56 a.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Joseph Wilcox, 25, of the 2000 block of Walden Road, Auburn, was arrested June 17 at 8:34 p.m. when he turned himself in to answer a warrant charging him with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rhonda Moore, 40, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested June 17 at 10:02 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Carl Mercer, 24, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested June 17 at 12:04 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant charging him with knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
