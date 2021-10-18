AUBURN — As the DeKalb County Commissioners look toward 2022 they are still working to wrap up issues at the DeKalb County Community Corrections facility which opened Feb. 4, 2020.
The $4.37 million facility is still incomplete as the commissioners haven’t signed off on the project because of issues with the lighting in each of the four housing units. Mosaic Building Solutions of Fort Wayne just recently completed work on shower units, which were installed incorrectly during the original construction which started in October 2018.
Since its opening, the facility has had over 800 repair tickets submitted for issues at the facility — some of which were minor — the majority of which the commissioners described as major issues.
The most recent issue is with the 30 lighting fixtures in the housing units. After investigation of the lights, the commissioners are in agreement that they were installed incorrectly, leaving the potential for them to fall.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson recently investigated the installation method by taking pictures in the attic of the facility.
“We are getting mixed information at this point,” Sanderson said, from Mosaic Building Solutions.
Sanderson said he has had email communication with the vice president of Mosaic who claims the lights were installed correctly, but refuses to come out and discuss the issue with the commissioners.
Sanderson said the lights, which are supposed to be suspended in the ceiling, are sitting directly on the drywall, which is causing drywall to crack around the fixtures.
“I don’t think anyone should be in these pods until the lights are fixed,” Sanderson said. “This is a nightmare of a problem waiting to happen.”
He said there are 15 lights, which have been “hodgepodged” that probably won’t fall and 15 that haven’t been touched.
“I am disgusted that they won’t come out and look at the project,” Sanderson said.
With $80,000 of the $4.37 million still owed to Mosaic Building Solutions, before the project can be closed out the commissioners voted to withhold the money until the project is completed.
The money, which is being withheld, can be used to pay another contractor to complete the project or paid to Mosaic if they fix the lights to the commissioners’ specifications.
Commissioners were hoping to sign off on the project this fall to give Auditor Jan Bauman the opportunity to have the project closed out by the end of the year.
Bauman said it is unusual to have a project on the books this long.
She agreed with the commissioners that there are extenuating circumstances in this case.
With needed repairs it will be 2022 until the project will be closed out.
The lighting at the facility wasn’t the only community corrections issue that was discussed during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
The commissioners also discussed a continuing issue of utility costs at the facility. The facility was built in 2018 with the understanding that it would be self-sufficient as the state provides funding for community corrections programs in the state.
Currently there are between seven and 10 people enrolled in the program which has potential to house 40 individuals. Those participating in the project pay a residence fee to help offset the cost of operation of the facility.
Commissioner Sanderson described the program as a “failed one” at this point.
“We have never had more than 20 people out there,” he said. “Something has to change. I think there needs to be serious discussion moving forward.”
Commissioner Mike Watson said he believes there is rapid movement to enroll more residents into the program. He agreed with Sanderson though, saying if real movement isn’t made to get inmates into the program there needs to be a discussion about the program.
“We keep dumping money into it without seeing results,” said Commissioner William Hartman.
The commissioners have begun discussion on constructing a solar field on site at the community corrections facility to help with the utility cost.
The commissioners will continue discussion on the issue during its Oct. 25 meeting.
During the meeting the commissioners awarded a contract to R.L. McCoy of Columbia City for the construction of a new bridge on C.R. 15 just north of the Walmart Distribution Center over Diehl Ditch.
R.L McCoy submitted the lowest bid at $391,876.50. It was one of four contractors to submit bids for the project. Bid ranges were from R.L. McCoy’s low bid to $583,873.70 submitted by RG Zachrich Construction out of Defiance, Ohio.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said the project is scheduled for 2022, but construction could start at any time. Money has been set aside in the 2022 budget for the replacement of the bridge.
