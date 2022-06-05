SPENCERVILLE — A 42-year-old man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of possible chest injuries in an accident that occurred Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of C.R. 75.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department did not release the male's name. According to an incident report, the unidentified male was stuck under farm equipment.
When emergency responders arrived, the male had already been removed from under the hay baler and was being worked on by his family members. Police said the male was alert upon the arrival of first responders.
The male was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center by the Parkview Samaritan helicopter for further medical treatment. Police said the male was listed in critical condition with possible chest injuries.
