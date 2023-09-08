The Band Cheyenne

The Band Cheyenne will perform at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

 CONTRIBUTED

AUBURN — The Band Cheyenne comes to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Neighborlink.

Cheyenne formed in 1994 and has opened for Lady Antebellum, Doug Stone, Randy Houser, Cole Swindell and many others. TBC is based in Auburn and is influenced by Restless Heart, Exile and other ‘80s and ‘90s greats.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.