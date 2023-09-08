AUBURN — The Band Cheyenne comes to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Neighborlink.
Cheyenne formed in 1994 and has opened for Lady Antebellum, Doug Stone, Randy Houser, Cole Swindell and many others. TBC is based in Auburn and is influenced by Restless Heart, Exile and other ‘80s and ‘90s greats.
Cheyenne is made up of Jim Gilbert, Jimmy Barfield and Mario Young.
Neighborlink was formed in DeKalb County in 2016 to match people who have projects needing completing with people who have the skills to complete those projects. From basic tasks such as yard work and snow removal, to more skilled projects like wheelchair ramps or plumbing needs, Neighborlink brings people together in the community to help one another.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Spectators should bring their own lawn chair or blanket.
There will be food and opportunities to win raffle items. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six for $10. Raffle tickets will be $2 each or 6 for $10. All proceeds go into the ministry for projects. Freewill donations will be accepted at the gate.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available.
