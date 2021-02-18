AUBURN — Children in kindergarten through third grade are eligible and welcome to participate in PBS Fort Wayne’s Kids Writers Contest. It celebrates the creativity inside the minds of children.
Eckhart Public Library is partnering with PBS Fort Wayne for the contest. Those interested in participating can pick up a copy of the registration form and rules at the library as well as turn in their entries there upon completion. The entries are judged locally by the library staff before they are taken to PBS Fort Wayne to be judged with the other finalists.
Entries submitted to the library must be turned in by April 9. Local winners will be selected by April 23, before going on to be judged at the regional level at PBS Fort Wayne. The winners will be announced in May. A celebration for the winners will be held either at PBS Fort Wayne or virtually, depending on COVID-19 circumstances.
In the summer, the first-place winners will be contacted to record readings of their original works that will air on PBS Fort Wayne’s channel.
In the past, Eckhart Public Library has received submissions that went on to be winners at the regional level.
“It’s always so exciting to see the creativity and insight of these young writers,” said the library’s programming and outreach manager, Jamie Long. “If we can help introduce them to an outlet for that creativity, it can change everything. That’s the beauty of partnering with PBS Fort Wayne; it’s the marriage of creativity and knowledge.”
Rules and other entry points may be found at pbsfortwayne.org under the “For Kids” tab. All entries must be accompanied by a filled-out form signed by the child’s parent or guardian
