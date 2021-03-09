AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new-case report continues an improving trend in which 28 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of four per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,922 since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s new patients include one between 11-20 years of age and one between 21-30 years of age.
A total of 76 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 16,511 people received free COVID-19 vaccinations during a four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including 4,090 who were vaccinated Monday.
As of Tuesday, 1,154,141 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 724,587 individuals are fully vaccinated.
Additional vaccination clinics are planned March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. Both the Ivy Tech and Notre Dame sites are fully booked.
A clinic also is being planned in Gary for the weekend of March 20. Details will be announced later this week.
Appointments for these clinics must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof of residency and eligibility upon arrival. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of emergencies to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
To schedule a vaccination, Hoosiers can visit ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 if you they not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of Tuesday, 668,308 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 593 from the previous day. A total of 12,335 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 22 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,156,377 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,153,395 on Monday. A total of 8,274,948 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.