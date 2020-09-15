GARRETT — The John Houlton Chapter, National Society Daughter of the American Revolution, met Sept. 12 in Garrett at the home of Betty Willett.
Regent Nancy Brickley conducted the meeting, with Chaplain Jan Dantzer assisting with the opening ritual. Members approved the March minutes, as presented by Secretary Karen Bash.
Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report and reminded members about dues. Danielle Bash received the chapter’s commendation for preparing the yearbook, which she did from her home in Egypt, where she is in the Foreign Service.
Regent Brickley reviewed materials and projects from the state packet. She informed members about the Good Citizens project, the Indiana photo contest, and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The chapter received an “Outstanding” award for the 2019-2020 yearbook.
Each year in recognition of Constitution Week, NSDAR supports that chapters present a program about the Constitution. In lieu of Pat Kruse’s talk “All You Ever Wanted to Know about the Constitution but Were Afraid to Ask,” which was postponed until 2021, Anderson gave a short program on the “Six Reasons for the Constitution.” She also gave details about the dates of the Constitution and its ratification.
One national project has to do with chapter members’ patriot records. Anderson gave her report about Adam Miser who was born around 1743, in Pennsylvania. During the Revolutionary War, he served in Capt. John Sneider’s company in the Northumberland County Militia. Miser died in 1824. He had 12 children, and three members of the John Houlton Chapter are descendants. In 1964, when the DAR honored his service with a tombstone, some 300 people attended.
Serving as hostesses for the September meeting were Joyce Phillips, Anderson, and Sunny Liddell. The next meeting will be Oct. 10 at 10:15 a.m.
