HAMILTON — The Hamilton Lions Club annual Polar Bear Plunge will take place Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. at the public beach at Hamilton Lake.
Registration will begin around 12:45 p.m., and participants will enter the water promptly at 2 p.m.
Funds raised by the event go to fund the Jack D. Gibson Memorial Scholarships.
For more information, people may contact Bob Howard at 488-2357 or Michelle VanWye at 837-2024.
