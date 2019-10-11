AUBURN — Going door-to-door in his campaign for mayor of Auburn opened Mike Ley’s eyes, he said this week.
It boosted Ley’s enthusiasm for the city movement, which brings community leaders together to work on what he calls “human issues.”
Ley is running for mayor of Auburn on the Republican ticket in the Nov. 5 election. He and Democratic rival Sarah Payne are vying to fill a vacancy created by Mayor Norm Yoder’s retirement after 20 years in office.
Ley 62, is emphasizing his eight years of experience as an aide to the late Mayor Norm Rohm in the 1990s, followed by the last 15 years in private business as owner of Signature Construction.
In City Hall, he said, “There’s nothing there that’s foreign to me. I think that’s a huge benefit. There’s no huge learning curve on my part.”
Ley said he learned a great deal, however, while personally visiting more than 5,000 homes and speaking with more than 1,500 residents during his campaign.
He met two women who spoke to him at length about their experiences with domestic violence and sexual abuse.
Using a chart with boxes and interweaving arrows to represent a flow of ideas, Ley spoke about the city movement for the first 15 minutes of his hour-long interview with The Star.
The city movement would bring together leaders of churches, education, nonprofits, government and business to deal with issues such as domestic violence, addictions, abuse, homelessness and mental illness. The strategy is being used around the nation and in Fort Wayne, Ley said.
“We’ve got a whole community full of people wanting to work on these issues,” Ley said. “Let’s … pool our resources, pool our energies and work on them.
“This has really got my heart,” he added. “This is going to carry a lot of weight in our administration. I feel compelled that we can be a part of bringing these groups together.”
Ley continued, “I believe we have a very caring community. … I think this will be the mechanism to take that caring to the households, to the doorsteps.”
He said the city movement would send a message that “this is important to our community leaders — that our citizens are helped in any way they need help and however we can help them.“
Ley said a mayor should be involved with more than bricks and mortar, which are his expertise.
In recent meetings with the DeKalb County Commissioners, he has proposed building a pavilion with public restrooms on a vacant lot downtown and a new bridge over Cedar Creek to connect with the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
Preparing for growth
Ley also wants Auburn to extend its water and sewer lines to the DeKalb-Allen county line. He said that would prevent Fort Wayne from extending its utilities — which have reached the other side of that line — into DeKalb County.
“We need to get on this right away,” Ley said, adding that it would be good for DeKalb County and the DeKalb Central school system.
A mayor’s vision should not stop at the city limits, Ley said, forecasting that Auburn’s growth will come from the south, and new homes should be served by local utilities.
At a public forum last month for mayoral candidates, Ley said each of the city’s smaller parks should have a special feature. The city could have a fitness park, a larger sledding hill, possibly a park designed to attract birds and butterflies, he said this week.
A skate park already is in the works on the site of the former swimming pool, he said. A dog park in Thomas Park may not be big enough to accommodate all of Auburn’s dog owners, he added.
Ley has promoted the idea of creating more internships for local students in Auburn businesses. City government could act as a clearinghouse, he said.
“I’ll go door-to-door to businesses” to promote internships, Ley said.
He cited a study showing that one internship creates a 58% chance that the student will work and live in the community in the future. Four internships raise the chance to 75%. He called those “odds well worth chasing down.”
Ley aims to form a youth advisory council with 10-12 members. He said a similar council in a neighboring city raised money for a new tornado siren. “It’s a way to get our youth engaged,” he said.
He also proposes a new citizens academy. In the course of 7-8 weeks, participants would visit and learn about all city departments.
Citizens Academy graduates might be inspired to participate in government, Ley said. In a neighboring city, a similar academy produced two new city council members, three members of the plan commission, two zoning board members and one redevelopment commission member.
‘A special place’
In his campaign, Ley said, residents asked him, “Can we get some sort of commercial on the east side of town? Request No. 1 is a grocery store.”
Heavy east-west traffic on 7th Street will be “on our plate from day one,” requiring cooperation with the Indiana Department of Transportation, he said.
Ley compared taking charge of Auburn city government to becoming the owner of an older, but very solid, house.
“It needs updated,” he said. Streets, sidewalks and portions of utilities need attention, he added.
Auburn is a blessed community, envied by other cities, Ley said.
In speaking with residents, he said, “What has come across to me, loud and clear: They know that Auburn’s a special place … they do not want to see that lost or watered down.”
A majority of people he met used the words “love it” in referring to Auburn, he said.
Citizens asked Ley what he wants to change if he becomes mayor.
He said, “I want to grow it, enhance it, add to it. I surely don’t want to change it.”
