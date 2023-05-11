AUBURN — It was a mixed bag of activity for the Auburn Plan Commission.
Tuesday, the body unanimously approved the development plan for a new Panda Express restaurant.
It also unanimously denied a request to change the zoning classification for a Sprott Street property.
The Plan Commission also formally announced that plans for an east side Dollar General, a Popeye’s restaurant and Auburn Ice have been withdrawn by their respective applicants.
In addition, the proposed Speed subdivision remains tabled from the April meeting.
Panda Express will construct a 2,630-square-foot building at 1140 W. 7th St. in the forthcoming Auburn Crossings development. When completed, it will be located immediately west of the new Veritas Drive.
The restaurant will have seating for 31 people, 44 parking spaces and room for up to 17 vehicles in dual order lanes.
City Planner Jim Cadoret said the main entrance to the restaurant will be on the east side of the building.
According to the development plan, the parking spaces will be along the south and east sides of the restaurant. The main access will be from the north on an extended Cindy Street. Panda Express will also have a shared access point with Chipotle, which will be located west of Panda Express.
While stormwater control management plan for other lots in the Auburn Crossings development have been approved, Cadoret said Panda Express’s has not received approval from the DeKalb County drainage board.
The development plan was approved by the Plan Commission.
A request from Jack R. Clark to reclassify the zoning of two lots at 1810 Sprott St. from C2 general commercial district to R-3 high density, single-family district was denied.
Clark wants to construct an approximate 3,500-square-foot building on the property for private storage use. All surrounding land is zoned for C2 general commercial, Cadoret noted.
In the city’s comprehensive plan, Cadoret said the appropriate use would be C2 general commercial zoning. The storage building would be permitted under that zoning.
“The applicant did not indicate any intention to build a single-family residence on the property,” he added.
The only permitted uses in an R-3 district are conventional stick-built home, a manufactured homes or a fair housing facility.
In November 2022, Cadoret said the applicant had submitted a plan for a building spanning both lots that met front and rear setbacks but not the side yard setbacks. At that meeting, the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals did approve reduction of the side yard setbacks.
After that meeting, Cadoret said the applicant requested reclassifying the zoning from C2 to R-3.
“I inquired why. I knew he had the approval to do the building he wanted to do in the C2 district. … The response at that time was for personal preference,” Cadoret told the Plan Commission.
“I expressed concerns on that. I would never tell anybody that they can’t file a rezoning application but I’m usually very up front with them before they file if staff believes we have a concern.
“We have a concern.
“I did make it clear that there needed to be a single-family home on the property. Without that, you can’t have a storage building on the property,” Cadoret said. According to the city’s unified development ordinance, an accessory building can’t exceed the size of the primary structure.
The applicant could file with the BZA for a variance to the ordinance.
As it stands, Cadoret recommended the Plan Commission deny the zoning reclassification and also forward that recommendation to the City Council that it also deny the request.
“All the surrounding zoning is C2. Taking these two lots and actually rezoning them to a residential district, it’s the definition of ‘spot zoning’ right there,” Cadoret stated. “I don’t like to use (that term), but that’s what that is without a doubt.
“We don’t have issue with the building. We don’t have issue with the use he wants to do there,” he continued. “The issue we have is reclassifying the zoning to R-3 with no intent to build a home.”
Attorney Thompson Smith, representing Clark, disagreed that the request represented “spot zoning.”
“Jack’s known since the beginning when we filed the request to rezone, it would be an uphill battle. He’s aware that even if the rezoning were approved, he would have to file a variance with the BZA to move forward on the project.
“Mr. Clark originally requested BZA approval to get a variance. At that time, he was thinking he was going to use it for extra storage associated with his business, Cricket’s Tavern,” Smith said.
“He shifted gears to what else he could do with the use of that lot. Our best argument is the city of Auburn’s been here since 1836 or 1837, and nobody’s ever — that I know of — has done anything with those two lots.”
Smith also noted lots to the north of Clark’s property are zoned for residential use.
“We view it more of just an extension of the R-3 district,” Smith said. “We would simply ask that you would approve the request and allow Jack to do something with these lots that nobody’s ever done anything with.”
In response to questions from Plan Commission member Tom Smith, attorney Smith said there are no plans for a home on the property. The storage building would be of conventional construction.
“I think processes are developed to protect the public and to enact that proper events take place, and that the public is protected from any issues that may come up unexpectedly,” Plan Commission member Mike Makarewich stated.
“This seems to, in my opinion, short circuit that development plan. … My own personal opinion, I would hesitate to approve this. The Plan Commission would be sending signals out to people that want to do different things versus the basic processes is open.
“Personally, I don’t think we want to send that message.”
“This whole area around this property is determined to be commercial,” Plan Commission president Don Myers said. “I personally look at it as a spot zoning issue.
“I don’t feel real good about that.”
City Attorney Erik Weber reminded the Plan Commission the city council has the final say, but it would not act on the matter until its June 6 meeting.
In making a favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation, he said the Plan Commission needs to consider the comprehensive plan, the current condition and character, the most desirable use, consideration of property values and responsible development and growth.
Makarewich made a motion to deny the request to change the zoning classification, seconded by member Tom Smith.
