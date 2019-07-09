Today
SHIP Counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
DeKalb Central Listening Tour, 6 p.m., Country Meadow Elementary School, 2401 C.R. 10, Ashley.
Wednesday
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
DeKalb Central Listening Tour, 6 p.m., DeKalb Middle School, 3338 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
Thursday
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Free community meal, 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, hosted by Dayspring Church.
Friday
SHIP Counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Saturday, July 13
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Tuesday, July 15
DeKalb Central Listening Tour, 6 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School, 300 E. Douglas St., Waterloo.
Friday, July 19
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Auburn Community Band Concert, 6:30 p.m., Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., with free ice cream, open to the public inside air-conditioned Fellowship Hall.
Saturday, July 20
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Sunday, July 21
Auburn Community Band Concert, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., 6 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, July 23
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Thursday, July 25
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, noon, Butler’s old high school gym, 304 N. Ash St.
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Friday, July 26
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
