AUBURN — Development plans for Auburn Crossing — the former Ponderosa site — on the west end of 7th Street continue to move forward.
The latest business to submit development plans to the City of Auburn Building and Planning Department is Texas Roadhouse, which is looking to locate on Lot 5 of the development.
Kellie Knauer, administrator of Auburn Building, Planning and Development, said her office received development plans for the new restaurant on Tuesday.
Texas Roadhouse is the second restaurant announcement of the development. It was announced last week that a Chipotle would be located on the south end of the property. Also last week, it was announced that a Verizon store would be one of two retail developments on the property.
Knauer said the site development plans for Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle and Verizon will be in front of the Auburn Plan Commission tentatively on Oct. 11. Chipotle and Verizon were scheduled to be on the Sept. 13 Plan Commission agenda, but since have been moved.
The property — being developed by Veritas Reality — will also include a third restaurant and two hotels.
Auburn Crossing received assistance from the city on moving the project forward when the Auburn Redevelopment Commission approved $3 million in Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) revenue toward the project during a special meeting on Aug. 26.
The $3 million in TIF revenue will be split between the Redevelopment Commission’s 2023 and 2024 budgets and will be used for infrastructure work on the property, including the remediation of a wetlands on the property.
Joe Downs III, executive vice president of Veritas Realty, outlined the development during the Aug. 26 Redevelopment Commission meeting.
During that meeting, Downs said developers hope to begin moving dirt in 2023. That, however, is contingent on an agreement between the city and county to replace the John Ketchum Drain, which the Redevelopment Commission has budgeted $2.2 million. The drain will also be replaced in 2023.
