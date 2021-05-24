AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday
The county has reported 127 cases in the first 24 days of May, an average of 5.3 per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Monday’s new patients include two between ages 11-20; three between ages 21-30; one from 31-40 years old; three in the 41-50 age bracket; and one from 71-80 years old. The new patients bring the total to 4,376 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
