SPENCERVILLE — After a rash of recent vandalism, the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge are looking to beef up security around the historic structure.
Mary Diehl, leader of the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge, was on hand Monday morning to address the issue with the DeKalb County Commissioners.
She said the vandalism has spread from the bridge site to the neighboring state fish and wildlife area. One of the biggest concerns is those people who are building fires by the wooden structure and those who are making their way down the embankment on off-road vehicles.
She said it is not uncommon to find people riding ORVs along the banks of the St. Joseph River and through the fish and wildlife area. There have even been trucks and other vehicles spotted along the river bank.
With hopes of one day developing trails through the state fish and wildlife area, Diehl said the destruction of property needs to come to a halt.
“We need a long-term plan to curb this activity if we are going to have walking trails,” she said.
A quick fix is the installation of additional surveillance cameras around the bridge and the surrounding area.
Diehl said the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge are willing to foot the bill for the cameras; she was at the commissioners meeting Monday to ask for approval.
The organization is looking to purchase four additional high-definition cameras and an iPad for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office so they can also keep a watch on the property. Cameras would cover the east and west end of the bridge and the pavilion area.
They could be used in conjunction with the current cameras or replace those that are already on site. Allowing the sheriff’s department to have access to the video feed will allow deputies to respond to situations in a timely fashion.
Sheriff Dave Cserep II said one of his biggest fears is if someone would start a fire underneath the bridge.
“Those who are tearing up the property are my second concern,” he said. “If we can’t see it, we can’t deal with it. It is important to be able to deal with issues instantly.”
A long-term fix to help curb the problem would be the implementation of an ordinance closing the area off from dusk to dawn. The ordinance wouldn’t close off traffic going across the bridge; it would just stop people from congregating in the park area around the structure.
The commissioners said they would look into the possibility of establishing an ordinance and also gave their blessing on the purchasing of the equipment.
“We need to protect this investment,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
The county and the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge celebrated the reopening of the bridge in June after it had been closed to traffic since 2018. The structure was renovated during the closure and is now back open to traffic.
The historic wooden bridge was built in 1873 and is one of only a few covered bridges left standing in the state. Parke County in southern Indiana is home to several wooden bridges.
The Friends also recently installed a hitching post for horses and additional signage in the park area asking those who enjoy the park to clean up after themselves including horse droppings. A pail and shovel has been provided on site for the disposal of horse droppings.
Diehl said just in the couple of weeks that the new signage has been up, it has made some difference.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners also made the decision to switch trash service providers for the county due to service from its current provider.
Commissioner Sanderson reported to the board he contacted the county’s current provider Washler Inc., of Garrett, and Noble County Disposal for bids. The only bid presented to the board was one from Noble County Disposal due to a lack of response from Washler.
“I hate to not go with Washler because they are a DeKalb County business, but I am leaning toward going with Noble County Disposal,” Sanderson said.
After a brief discussion, Sanderson made the motion to approve Noble County Disposal due to a lack of response from Washler.
