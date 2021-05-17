AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners discussed repairs to one vintage bridge and sold another in their meeting this week.
They reached agreement with the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge organization to help pay for new guardrails on the 1873 span, which is in the final stages of a repair project.
They also sold a former bridge that crossed the CSX railroad tracks east of St. Joe to the City of Auburn for $50,000.
Friends of the covered bridge will contribute up to $3,500 toward new guardrails made of white oak, to keep with the bridge’s historic nature. Commissioners said the expense likely will be less.
The rails will extend 36 feet on each side at the east end of the bridge. Commissioners agreed to stain them in white for best visibility. They will be attached to 6-by-6-inch treated posts.
Commissioners President Bill Hartman will stain the posts and fashion the corners with a router.
Commissioners discussed a tentative date of June 26 for a ceremony to reopen the bridge, with a decision to come in the future.
The City of Auburn is buying a bridge that Auburn Mayor Mike Ley has proposed installing over Cedar Creek at approximately 11th Street to carry pedestrians to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
The century-old, iron bridge once spanned the CSX railroad on C.R. 75. It came down in early 2014 due to concerns it might collapse onto the railroad tracks.
The bridge, with wood decking, is 17.5 feet wide and stretches 147 feet long, but Ley’s plan shows only 96 feet would be needed to span Cedar Creek.
Commissioners also discussed establishing an audio link for people to listen to their weekly meetings, with a listen-only mode.
“I like the idea that they could listen, but if they want to speak, they have to come in” to attend in person, Hartman said.
