AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum recently was awarded a $6,600 grant from AWS Foundation to develop programming to increase museum accessibility for members of the community with special needs.
The museum is unveiling two new Access Days when visitors of all ability levels can visit the museum and engage with new, sensory-friendly programming. Access Days will include additional staff and volunteers, access to sensory backpacks, a quiet space and new, hands-on activities.
“Making sure that our museum can serve our entire community is our priority, and we are excited to offer this program free of charge for families and classrooms who may need that extra support. We’re opening the doors to anyone in the disability community to visit and tell us how we can be a resource for you,” said the museum’s education and programs manager, Elyse Faulkner.
Access Days will take place Thursday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Admission on Access Days will be free for members of the community with disabilities, including their families and caregivers. Pre-registration online is required. A link to the registration page may be found online at automobilemuseum.org/events/museum-programs/access-days-2020. For questions regarding registration or any of the museum’s educational programming, people may contact Faulkner by phone at 925-1444, ext. 30, or by email at efaulkner@automobilemuseum.org.
Founded in 2007, AWS Foundation supports a wide range of organizations in northeast Indiana working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life. More information is online at awsfoundation.org.
