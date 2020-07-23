GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Tuesday gave its approval to move forward on an interlocal cooperation agreement between the city and Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools relating to the relocation and installation of electrical infrastructure at the Brennan Estates subdivision on the east edge of town.
The agreement provides the city will pay for the cost of moving a utility pole that blocks the entrance of Brennan Estates on South Second Street about 36 feet to the north, and for boring a line under the street. Under the agreement, the school will pay back the city when equity becomes available from lot sales within three years. Plans are to build one home per year.
The current electrical service had been above ground, but needed to be bored underground due to its proximity to the school complex. Work has since been done to bury the lines. The $20,000 cost is for the work done by city for the what is believed to be the nation’s first school-owned subdivision. The 6-acre parcel was gifted to the Garrett High School building trades program in 2015. It has since been divided into nine lots, with plans for infrastructure to be completed in July and the first home started in August.
The resolution also was approved by the Garrett Common Council later in the day, a required step in the process. It also will be heard at Monday’s meeting of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 171 total calls between July 7 and July 20, including 88 traffic warnings, 43 traffic tickets and two property-damage accidents. Officers recorded 39 arrests, with 23 for drugs, 11 traffic, two each of warrants and miscellaneous arrests, and one operating-while-intoxicated arrest. The report also showed 110 security checks made.
Code enforcement officer Tara Smurr reported 37 violations during the same period, including 11 for high grass and weeds, 10 more for high grass and weeds and rubbish, five for rubbish, and three more for the same plus harboring vermin. The report also showed 28 certified letters sent, 20 code violations complied, eight abates forwarded to City Hall, five other contacts made and two apiece for second offense properties and abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance and for the street department to mow and clean up.
Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported work on potholes, streets and alleys, and that tree trimming is moving forward, the street sweeper is out daily and mosquito-spraying continues. Mossberger said downtown trees will be trimmed in the coming week and a concrete contractor will be repairing the deep end of the community pool where the ledge meets the slope. About 90% of the painting has been completed on the pool, he added. Summer help continues to paint curbs around town.
Mossberger said he signed paperwork to permit a local Boy Scout to move forward with his Eagle Scout project to widen and clear paths and add mulch at the Jordan Wetlands site on the southwest side of the city, pending approval by the Boy Scout Council.
API Construction is nearly done installing Americans with Disabilities Act corners through the 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings grants, and milling will begin soon on all streets to be repaired, with a plan to begin paving around the school campus during the first two weeks of August.
City Engineer Aaron Ott said people will be able to travel the milled streets, with the work to continue through the fall.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported three-phase work has been completed at Momentive Performance Material in preparation for a proposed 31,500-square-foot addition. The Garrett Plan Commission will consider the plans at its meeting on July 28.
VanDerbosch also was given permission to contact vendors to provide specifications to purchase a new derrick truck. The purchase was included in the department’s second-quarter capital improvement budget, he added.
The installation of fiber-optic cable is now six weeks behind schedule due to the contractor’s inability to complete the work due to COVID-19, VanDerbosch said.
Wastewater Utility Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported 70,000 gallons of sludge was transported to the Auburn treatment plant last week. He was given the go-ahead to seek quotes for a new F150 Ford extended cab pickup truck for the department. The purchase was part of last year’s capital improvement plan, Schlosser said.
City Planner Milton Otero reported six applications had been approved to date for the 50/50 sidewalk replacement program, and the projects are scheduled to start soon.
Otero said Shield Exteriors will be attending the July 28 Plan Commission meeting to seek rezoning to move its offices to the former Mini Mall site on North Randolph Street. Otero told the board he and the city attorney will present the city’s case in seeking a judicial order asking the court to enforce an order that may result in the demolition of an East Quincy Street residential property and impose fines. In August of 2019, Garrett’s Unsafe Building Committee found siblings Terry L. Freeman and Lori A. Freeman, co-owners of the home, had not made sufficient improvements to improve the property to avoid a possible order of demolition.
