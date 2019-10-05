AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 11 people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Brendan D. Pilnock of the 10000 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Sept. 30, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Dawn E. Reinoehl of the 300 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Juli A. Stansberry of the 3800 block of South A Street, Richmond, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. She was placed on probation through Sept. 30, 2020, and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Trenton Mack of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Butler, was sentenced to 180 days, which may be served on community corrections, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Gary Anderson Jr. of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, received a pair of 96-hour jail sentences and $50 fines for two separate charges of operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Tanner McCartney of the 1300 block of Third Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for 10 days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $75.
Lawrence Kelley Jr. of the 6100 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, was sentenced to six days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Desmond Holliday of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except three days, and with credit for time served, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Isaiah McNall of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except 124 days, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 60 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 241 days and was fined $1.
Anthony Brincefield of the 14000 block of Winters Road, Roanoke, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, with credit for 78 days served while the case was pending, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Jeremy Slone of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and was fined $1 for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
